NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Air temperature will drop to -17-28 degrees Celsius in the nighttime in the northern part of Kazakhstan on March 10-12, Kazhydromet reports.

It will snow in the south and west of Kazakhstan over the next three days. Ground blizzard, heavy precipitations, fog and ice-slick will batter the regions locally. Wild wind will sweep through the regions gusting up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s.