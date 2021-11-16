Frosts and high wind forecast for most of Kazakhstan Nov 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet predicts frosts and high wind for most parts of the country for November 16, Kazinform reports.

Aktau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, 9-14mps wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps, as well as sleet at night and daytime. Temperature will drop to -2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 2-4 degrees Celsius at daytime. Much of the region is to brace for precipitation as rain and snow as well as ice slick and fog.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 7-12mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to be at -10-20 degrees Celsius at night and -6-8 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Atyrau city is to expect clear skies as well as snow at night and daytime and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to fall to -3-5 degrees Celsius at night and -2 degrees Celsius at daytime. The region is to see ground blizzard, fog, and ice slick.

Karaganda city is to brace for clear skies as well as snow at night and daytime and wind at 5-10mps. Temperature is to dip to -6-8 degrees Celsius at night and -1-3 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is predicted to stand at -17-19 degrees Celsius at night and -9-11 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature will drop to -15-17 degrees Celsius at night and -8-10 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kyzylorda city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at -2-4 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 4-6 degrees Celsius at daytime. The region is predicted to see ice slick, fog as well as blizzard in the north.

Pavlodar city is to brace for clear skies as well as snow at night and daytime and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is to stand at -11-13 degrees Celsius at night and -5-7 degrees Celsius at daytime. Ice slick and fog are in store for Pavlodar region.

Petropavlovsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -15-17 degrees Celsius at night and -8-10 degrees Celsius at daytime. Fog is to coat North Kazakhstan region.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to be at -4-6 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 6-8 degrees Celsius at daytime. Almaty region is to brace for fog, ice slick, and high wind.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to dip to -2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 10-12 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Turkestan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to stand at -3-5 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 12-14 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps. Temperature is to drop to -6-8 degrees Celsius at night and -2 degree Celsius at daytime. West Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog and ice slick.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to expect clear skies as well as snow at night and daytime and 5-10mps wind. Temperature will fall to -2-4 degrees Celsius at night and -2 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Nur-Sultan city is to see partly cloudy skies as well as snow at night and daytime and 2-7mps wind. Temperature is to dip to -8-10 degrees Celsius at night and -3-5 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 2-7mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to be at -1-3 degrees Celsius at night and 6-8 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Shymkent city is to expect partly cloudy skies as well as rain at daytime and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to drop to -2 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 13-15 degrees Celsius at daytime