Frosts and high wind to grip Kazakhstan Sat

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Cold wave, cloudy sky and high and are forecast for the most part of Kazakhstan for today, February 20, Kazhydromet reports.

Aktau is to face weather without precipitations, air temperature to stand at +2+4 degrees Celsius while Aktobe to brace for snow, strong wind and -22-24 degrees Celsius in the night. Atyrau, Karaganda, Kokshetau, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar are expected to enjoy weather without precipitations while Taldykorgan is set to face rain and cloudy sky. The mix of rain and snow, high wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s are to grip Taraz on Saturday. It is warm in Turkestan with mercury reading +3+5 degrees Celsius. Air temperature is to drop to -21-23 degrees of Celsius the nighttime in Uralsk, -15-17 degrees in Ust Kamenogorsk.

Nur-Sultan is forecast to face today weather without precipitations, partly cloudy and frosts in the nighttime. Air temperature is to plunge to -28-30 degrees Celsius while rain and snow are to grip Almaty.