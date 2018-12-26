Frosts and ice slick forecast for Kazakhstan for Wed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, December 26, the greater part of Kazakhstan is to face frosts, fog, increase of wind, Kazhydromet Weather Service reports.

Severe frosts are expected to grip West Kazakhstan, locally accompanied by fog, ice slick and ground blizzard, wind gusting 17-22 m/s.



Wind sweeping across at a speed of 18 m/s and ground blizzard are to hit Akltobe region. Mangystau, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau regions are to face fog, icy roads, wind gusting 15-20 m/s.



Fog and ice slick are to strike Zhambyl and Almaty, East Kazakhstan regions.



Biting frosts are forecast for Almaty , East Kazakhstan, locally in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions in the night.