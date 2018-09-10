EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:21, 10 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Frosts and rain to strike greater part of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to observe autumn spell, while the west and south of the country are expected to enjoy summer-like warm weather, Kazhydromet weather forecast for three days to come reads. 

    Rains and snow mixed and cold snap are predicted to hit northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan on September 11-13. Air temperature will drop to stand below the climate normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius, while just the west and south are set to enjoy temperature above normal.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!