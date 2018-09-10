Frosts and rain to strike greater part of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to observe autumn spell, while the west and south of the country are expected to enjoy summer-like warm weather, Kazhydromet weather forecast for three days to come reads.

Rains and snow mixed and cold snap are predicted to hit northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan on September 11-13. Air temperature will drop to stand below the climate normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius, while just the west and south are set to enjoy temperature above normal.