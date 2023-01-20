Frosts and slippery surfaces: over 200 injured in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 216 people were hospitalized since frosts have gripped the city of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

Between January 10 and 17 there were hospitalized 216 people, including 124 with traumas, 34 with brain concussion, 15 with burns, and 11 with limb chilblains. Between January 2 and 9 some 232 people were taken to hospitals and emergency departments.

The experts recommend all to dress properly for freezing weather.