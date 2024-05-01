Frosts forecast for Kazakhstan on May 1

Fronts are predicted to bring rains to most parts of the country, forecast to be heavy in the south, southeast on May 1. The county’s north, east and center are to brace for heavy precipitation as rain and snow, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The country is to brace for high wind and thunderstorm, as well as hail in the south, southeast and center, squall in the south, southeast, dust tides in the southwest, south and west, and fog in the north.

-1-6C frosts are expected in North Kazakhstan, west, north of Akmola, Kostanay, northwest of Aktobe, east, south of Pavlodar, north of Ulytau regions.

High fire danger is to persist in the greater part of Mangistau region, south, east of Atyrau region, west, south and center of Kyzylorda, north of Turkestan, south of Abai, Karaganda and Aktobe regions.