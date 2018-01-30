Frosts in store for Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dry weather is expected across Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Meteorologists forecast winds strengthening, fog, ice in the south, as well as blizzards in the east.

Fog, ice, and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

Strong winds up to 15-20 m/s will cause blowing snow in East Kazakhstan region, parts of the region will be blanketed in fog.

Almaty region will see strong winds up to 20-25 m/s.

Winds speeds in Zhambyl and Akmola regions will reach 15-20 m/s. Patchy fog is expected in Zhambyl region.

Fog will also blanket Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

Extreme cold temperatures will persist across Almaty, Zhambyl and Mangistau regions on Tuesday.