Frosts, strong winds predicted in S Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The anticyclone will cause no precipitation across Kazakhstan. In some regions of the country, strong winds, patchy fog, and low-drifting snow are expected, Kazinform cites KazHydroMet Weather Service.

According to weather forecasters, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions will see winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s, with 23-28 m/s gusts.

In Zhambyl region, low-level snow drifting, patches of fog, and 15-20 m/s wind with gusts up to 23 m/s are expected.

In districts near Alakol lakes in Almaty region, the wind speed will reach 18-23 meters per second. At night, patchy fog is predicted.

Winds will increase up to 15-20 m/s in North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Akmola regions.

Patchy fog is expected in Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

East Kazakhstan region will also see patchy fog, as well as 15-20 m/s strong wind.

Severe frosts persist in Almaty, Zhambyl, Mangistau, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.