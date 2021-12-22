Frosts to grip Kazakhstan’s north

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather outlook for December 23-25, Kazinform reports.

The northern-western cyclone will bring precipitations and a rise in air temperatures almost the countrywide, though, for a short period of time. Mercury will plummet to -20-28 degrees Celsius in the night in the country’s west and north.

Precipitations, mainly, rain, will batter the southern regions of Kazakhstan. The high temperatures for December will persist there, it said in a statement.