    14:15, 01 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Frosts to grip much of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The cold northwestern anticyclone brought drops in temperature in the north will move eastward causing ground frosts in the northern sections of Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions at night, Kazinform reports.

    Due to the influence of the anticyclone the greater part of the country is to expect weather no precipitation, except for the western regions and mountainous areas of the southeast which are to brace for rainfalls as well as heavy thunderstorm and high wind on September 2-3 caused by weather fronts.

    Much of the country is to see temperature rise to 25-30 degrees Celsius and to 37 degrees Celsius in the south. The west is to brace for 17-25 degrees Celsius.


