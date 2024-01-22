Frosts to grip western Kazakhstan midweek

Frosts are forecast for western Kazakhstan in three upcoming days. The rest of the country will observe precipitation and icy conditions on the roads, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to national weather agency Kazhydromet, the west of Kazakhstan will remain under the influence of a western anticyclone on January 23-25. The frosts are expected to persist in that part of the country.

A mix of rain and snow, icy and foggy conditions, winds with blizzards are in store for rest of the country.

Temperatures will plunge to -22, -30°C and in western and northwestern Kazakhstan at night. Central and eastern Kazakhstan will see mercury dropping to -7, -18°C. Temperature will fluctuate between -5°C and +5°C in southern Kazakhstan.