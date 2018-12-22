Frosts to hit Kazakhstan on Sat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is to face today freezing weather without precipitation with fog, ice slick, ground blizzard and increase of wind predicted, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, ice slick, ground blizzard and increase of wind up to 15-23 m/s are expected today in Zhambyl, Turkestan regions.



Kyzylorda region is to observe today fog, ice slick, ground blizzard and wind gusting 15-20 m/s.



Fog and ground blizzard are to hit North Kazakhstan.



Patches of fog are to blanket Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan regions.



Severe frosts are forecast to hit Akmola, East Kazakhstan, locally in Karaganda regions.