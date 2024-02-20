Frosty weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 20

Kazhydromet predicts frosty weather without precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, February 20, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Only western, southern and southeastern parts will see snowfall and ground blizzard, the met service says.

Wind speed will intensify in southern, southeastern and central parts.

Foggy conditions are forecast for southern, western and southeastern regions.

Severe frosts up to -30-35°C will persist in Zhetysu region.

Temperatures could drop as low as -45°C in the East Kazakhstan region.