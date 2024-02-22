EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:18, 22 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Severe frost persists in 3 regions of Kazakhstan Feb 22

    Frosty weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 22
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    Frosty weather without precipitation will dominate in the territory of Kazakhstan on Thursday, February 22, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Western, southern, and southeastern regions will see snowfall, ground blizzard and icy road conditions, the national weather service said.

    Wind speed will intensify in southern and southeastern regions.

    Fog will descend in southwestern and southeastern parts.

    Eastern areas of Karaganda region still experience abnormal cold wave and temperatures decrease to -40°C.

     Temperatures will also drop to -45°C in the north and east of East Kazakhstan region, to -35-40°C in Abai region, and to -27°C in mountainous districts of Zhetysu region.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan Regions
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!