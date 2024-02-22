Severe frost persists in 3 regions of Kazakhstan Feb 22

Frosty weather without precipitation will dominate in the territory of Kazakhstan on Thursday, February 22, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Western, southern, and southeastern regions will see snowfall, ground blizzard and icy road conditions, the national weather service said.

Wind speed will intensify in southern and southeastern regions.

Fog will descend in southwestern and southeastern parts.

Eastern areas of Karaganda region still experience abnormal cold wave and temperatures decrease to -40°C.

Temperatures will also drop to -45°C in the north and east of East Kazakhstan region, to -35-40°C in Abai region, and to -27°C in mountainous districts of Zhetysu region.