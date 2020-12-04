Frosty weather to grip Kazakhstan this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An anticyclone is set to dictate the weather conditions in most regions of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, the anticyclone will bring frosty weather mainly without precipitation.

Snowfall is forecast only in the south and southeast of Kazakhstan. Gusty winds and blizzard are set to whip through southern Kazakhstan as well.