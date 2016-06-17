Fruitful cooperation between CIS, OSCE

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Cooperation between observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States and their colleagues from the OSCE is fruitful. Sergei Lebedev, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary, made the statement before the session of the council of resident representatives of the CIS member states in CIS charter bodies and other agencies, BelTA has learned.

"I would like to say that in the last few years we have established very good contacts with observers from the OSCE and other international organizations. We try to support these contacts, exchange information and opinions. It helps us a lot. My partners from other missions have told me it helps them, too," noted Sergei Lebedev.



According to the source, by exchanging opinions it is possible to produce more objective evaluations of elections and good recommendations that will contribute to more democratic elections if the recommendations are acted upon. "Our recommendations are taken into account just like OSCE recommendations," he said.



Sergei Lebedev was authorized to lead the CIS team that will monitor elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus. In his words, it is very important to make a proper team of CIS observers in terms of quantity and quality. "We have always approached these matters with great responsibility," he stressed, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.