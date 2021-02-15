Fuego volcano erupts some 50 km of Guatemala capital

HAVANA. KAZINFORM Guatemalan rescue services reported that the Fuego volcano, located 50km away from the capital city of Guatemala, has started to erupt, Prensa Libre newspaper report says.

Lava flows reach up to 1.5 km long, and a column of ash rises above the volcano, spreading up to 5 km away, the report says. There were no reports of evacuation yet, TASS reports.

Last time, Fuego erupted on June 3, 2018, which led to deaths of over 200 people.