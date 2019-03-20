Fuglsang 3rd in Tirreno-Adriatico, Lutsenko wins GPM classification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With a solid time trial, Jakob Fuglsang claimed his third place overall on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico. Alexey Lutsenko won the GPM classification and is the most combative rider of this year's edition, because of his impressive performance on Saturday. Primoz Roglic won the overall classification by one second on Adam Yates, who is second overall in front of Jakob Fuglsang, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"I'm really happy for the third place overall, it's been a good start of the season and to be on another podium of a big race like Tirreno-Adriatico is really big. Especially when you see our position after the TTT, where we had bad luck with the conditions. It looked like a GC would be gone, but we fought as a team to come back. As a team, we can be really proud, as we really left our mark on the race here. We raced really hard, we won the two hardest stages, Alexey Lutsenko took the GPM jersey and I'm third overall, so a very good race of the team. Today I gave my best to try to change something in the general classification, but I knew it would be difficult because of the length of the time trial and the time gaps. Anyhow, it was a good test. I didn't feel like I was flying but I was also not going slow, so in the end, nothing changed and this day was OK. But this race shows again we're on the right track, the start has been good, now it's time to recover and to look forward. I believe I can still improve for the next races, we will see," said Jakob Fuglsang.

"I think we did a very good Tirreno-Adriatico. We won two stages, took the third place in the general classification with Jakob Fuglsang, I won the green GPM jersey and took the prize as the most combative rider. We showed that we have a very strong team. Of course, we could see strong sides of the team and at the same time some weak points where we still have to improve as, for example, in the TTT. So, it was a good time for us and for me personally. I think I can enjoy a few days of rest, while later I plan to go on the altitude to train for the Ardennes classics," said Alexey Lutsenko.

The traditional final ITT on the final day of the Tirreno-Adriatico was won by specialist Victor Campenaerts. On the 10-kilometer-long track, the Belgian rider finished in 11'23". Best finisher for Astana Pro Team was Jakob Fuglsang, who finished on "33 of Campenaerts. The solid performance of Fuglsang resulted in the third place in the general classification, "30 behind Primoz Roglic and 29" on Adam Yates. Alexey Lutsenko won the GPM classification and received the final green jersey of Tirreno-Adriatico. Because of his heroic stage win on Saturday, he also received the prize for the most combative rider.