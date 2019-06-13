Fuglsang in Top 10 in Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - With the ninth place (+1'07" on winner Wout van Aert) in today's Individual Time Trial on the Critérium du Dauphiné, Jakob Fuglsang remains fourth overall, now just seven seconds from the new leader, Adam Yates, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Kazakh national champion Alexey Lutsenko finished in the top 20 (17th on 1'30"). He sits now in eighth position overall. After the 26,1-kilometer-long ITT, Astana Pro Team is now second in the Team Classification.

It was my first race on our new Argon 18 TT bike and the first time since a while that I did an ITT like this, so I'm pleased with today's result. I felt good on the climb and I had power in my legs, I'm happy about that because we already had some hard stages here in the Dauphiné and today I already felt good in the morning, so I'm happy with that. That I came too short today to take over the yellow jersey is OK, I think I'm in a good position now, in 2017 I also didn't wear the jersey until the final day. The GC was not my main goal, I just want to test my shape towards the Tour, but of course, I will fight for it if there's an opportunity to win this race, said Jakob Fuglsang.

Tomorrow the race continues with Stage 5, starting in Boën-sur-Lignon to finish in Voiron after 201 kilometers.