Fujairah ruler receives Northern Kazakh Governor

FUJAIRAH. KAZINFORM - H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has said that the UAE attracts diverse investment projects in Fujairah because of its flexible economic laws and investment-friendly environment in the country, WAM reports.

His Highness, the Ruler of Fujairah's remarks came during a meeting with Qumar Akaskhalov, the Governor of the Northern Kazakhstan Province and his accompanying delegation, including senior officials and businessmen in Kazakhstan. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and H.H. Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy also attended the meeting.



H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed noted the emirate's success in attracting various countries to establish cooperative relations, reflects the international investment presence of Fujairah and its comprehensive future vision for continuing development.



The meeting was attended by Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sharqi, Vice Chairman of Fujairah National Group, Sheikh Saif bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Free Zone Authority, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Emirati Federation for Body Building and Physical Strength, Khairat Lama Sharif, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE, and Daurin Jandarbekuli, Deputy Governor of Northern Kazakhstan Province.



Sheikh Hamad and Akaskhalov attended the signing of four MoUs aimed at strengthening cooperation between the Emirate of Fujairah and Northern Kazakhstan in economic, commercial, educational, cultural and scientific research areas.



Khalid Al Jassim, Director-General of Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Turar Eskakov, Director of Northern Kazakhstan Chamber of Business, signed an MoU between the two chambers, while Eng. Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of Fujairah Municipality, and Dawrin Jandarbaik, Mayor of Northern Kazakhstan Province, signed an MoU between the two municipalities.



Also, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sharqi and Eszgan Urazalin, Chairman of Soltastic, signed an MoU, and Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Fujairah University, and Aydous Mukhtayev signed an MoU between the two universities.