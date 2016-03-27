Full-haired baby becomes Internet star

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - This baby probably has better hair than you.

A photo of Dave and Mackenzie Kaplan's daughter has gone viral because of the infant's thick mane, CNN reports.

Last Friday, Mackenzie Kaplan innocently posted a selfie posing with her daughter, Isabelle. The next day, friends and family began telling the San Francisco couple that other people were sharing the photo over various social media sites.

"My cousin Colin in Oregon texted me and said, 'I think I may have caused this,'" Dave Kaplan told CNN.

The 2-month-old's cousin posted the selfie on the social news networking site Reddit with the caption: "My baby cousin has hair that looks like a news anchorman." The photo quickly became popular, making it to Reddit's homepage.

The baby's thick head of hair sparked a photoshop battle, which is a subreddit where users manipulate pictures and submit them to be voted on by other users.

The baby was compared to people such as Mario Lopez, who caught wind of the image and posted her on his Instagram.

Others were jealous of her perfectly coiffed hair.

"How does this baby have better hair than me? I thought babies were bald," commenter, Kristopher Hough, wrote.

A probable cause for baby Isabelle's thick hair is genetics, according to Jennifer Shu, a pediatrician and co-author of "Heading Home with Your Newborn." Dave Kaplan credits his side of the family for her locks.

"My mom said that at 3 months old my bangs were already going into my eyes," Kaplan said.

The couple enjoyed seeing their daughter give so many people joy and found the photoshopped images "hilarious."

"It's just amazing how creative people are, and it was all in good fun so we got a kick out of it," Kaplan said.