    18:20, 09 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Fund of archival material on political repressions set up in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A specialized Fund of archival material on political repressions has been set up in Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Turzhanov told a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Turzhanov, t he Ministry of Culture and Sport has set up a specialized Fund of archival material on political repressions at the National Achieve and Central State Achieve. The Fund includes over a thousand files on victims of political repressions, which is to be expanded with recently declassified documents by the Commissions.

    All material is to be classified by repression types and categories.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Sport News
