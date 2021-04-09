Fund of archival material on political repressions set up in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A specialized Fund of archival material on political repressions has been set up in Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Turzhanov told a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Turzhanov, t he Ministry of Culture and Sport has set up a specialized Fund of archival material on political repressions at the National Achieve and Central State Achieve. The Fund includes over a thousand files on victims of political repressions, which is to be expanded with recently declassified documents by the Commissions.

All material is to be classified by repression types and categories.