Fund of the 1st President needs to rise to a brand new level - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today the leadership of the Fund of the First President - Leader of the Nation in the Akorda presidential residence, the president's press service reports.

At the meeting, President Nazarbayev was briefed on the results of the Fund's activity in 2015 and 5 months of current year as well as the ongoing and future projects.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the Fund needs to rise to a brand new level in its activity.

"The key direction of the Fund's work is the scientific one. The scientific direction, including cooperation with internationally renowned experts in such spheres as politics, economics, international relations and security, is of paramount importance," the Head of State said at the meeting.

The Kazakh President stressed that it is important to work out recommendations on the vital issues of the country's development within the framework of the Fund's research.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also drew attention to the fact that the Fund contributes to the solution of social problems.

Executive Director of the Fund Mr. Murakhanov reported on the events organized by the Fund during the abovementioned period aimed at supporting young researchers, implementation of socially-oriented projects and charity.