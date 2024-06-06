Funding pressures threaten to shut down UK universities

UK universities are at risk of damaging their international reputations and potential closures due to ongoing funding pressures, according to the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) world university rankings, Kazinform News Agency reports.

This year, Imperial College London was named the second-best university globally, surpassing Oxford and Harvard, and trailing only Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Despite this, the overall outlook for UK institutions is bleak, with 52 out of 90 receiving lower rankings.

Ben Sowter, QS’s senior vice-president, cautioned that current funding policies could force some UK universities to close, highlighting declines in staff-to-student ratios, job outcomes, and academic reputation. He warned of a potential "downward spiral towards irreversible decline," noting over 50 UK universities have announced job cuts due to enrollment drops.

Professor Hugh Brady, President of Imperial College London, celebrated their high ranking but voiced concerns over the sustainability of the current funding model, which relies heavily on income from international students to subsidise UK student education. He called for a cross-party consensus on higher education policy to ensure the sector remains competitive internationally.

Jessica Turner, QS’s chief executive, praised the UK's performance despite recent challenges but emphasised the need for urgent government action to maintain the sector's standards and global standing.

The QS rankings evaluate 1 500 universities in over 100 countries, assessing research output, teaching quality, and graduate employment.