Funds allocated for infrastructural projects to be fully disbursed by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev promised that the funds allocated for infrastructural projects will be fully disbursed by the end of the year. He said at Government sitting today.

"In regard to infrastructural projects, I do not see any problems. The main task for our operators is to complete all the construction works on time. These are "KazAvtoZhol", "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" and Samruk-Kazyna Fund," A. Issekeshev said.

Besides, he added that the ministry was monitoring the situation.

"We monitor the situation and according to our information, all the funds allocated for infrastructural project will be fully disbursed by the end of the year," the minister added.