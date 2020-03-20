EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:12, 20 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Funds worth $6 trillion mobilized worldwide to soften COVID-19 impact

    None
    None
    MADRID. KAZINFORM Financial institutions, central banks, and governments across the world have launched a slew of measures and allocated over $6 trillion in funds to mitigate the economic impact of the new coronavirus pandemic.

    With the 2008 economic crisis still fresh in everyone's mind, authorities are acting on the common goal of saving the economy from the impact of the disease, which has forced businesses to shut down in a growing number of countries, paralyzed international travel and disrupted global supply chains, EFE reports.


    Tags:
    Economy World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!