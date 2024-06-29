Funeral of Kazakhstani Aigul Sailybayeva, killed in Germany, took place in Almaty

The funeral of Kazakhstani national Aigul Sailybayeva, killed in Germany, took place today in the city of Almaty, the late Kazakhstani's brother Zhanat Sailybayev informed, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

To note, the body of former judge Aigul Sailybayeva, showing signs of violent death, was found in Germany.

Previously, 40-year-old Aigul Sailybayeva worked as a judge in the Saryarka district of Astana, and recently she had been lived in Bensheim, a town in western Germany, with her husband, daughter, and mother-in-law. On the morning of June 4, Sailybayeva took her daughter to the kindergarten. Since then, she had not been seen. On Sunday, her body was found at the Erlache quarry on the outskirts of the town.

According to BILD, the body was in a plastic bag and the woman had been subjected to violence before her death. 35 investigators are working on solving the murder.

The disappearance of the former judge was reported by her brother, Kanat Sailybayev. He mentioned that his sister had complained of domestic violence.

A close friend of the deceased Kazakhstani spoke about Aigul’s family life.