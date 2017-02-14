Funeral service in memory of Dzhanburchin underway in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A funeral service in memory of Chairman of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget Kozy-Korpesh Dzhanburchin is underway at the Gorkiy Russian Drama Theater in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

His family, friends and colleagues, including Kazakhstani parliamentarians, representatives of the Audits Committee and various government bodies and institutions, came to pay last respects to Mr. Dzhanburchin who passed away prematurely.



Earlier it was reported that the Chairman of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget died aged 57 of acute heart failure.



Prior to becoming the Chairman of the Committee in January 2014, Kozy-Korpesh Dzhanburchin worked as Vice Minister of Defense, Deputy Mayor of Almaty and Deputy Secretary of the Security Council.



Kozy-Korpesh Dzhanburchin was laid to rest at the National Pantheon in Astana.















