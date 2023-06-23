EN
    17:08, 23 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Furnace accident kills 4, injures 5 in NE China steel factory

    None
    Photo: shutterstock.com
    SHENYANG. KAZINFORM - Four people were killed and five others injured in a furnace accident on Thursday morning at a steel factory in northeast China's Liaoning Province, authorities said Friday, Xinhua reports.

    The accident occurred at 7:55 a.m. Thursday at the Yingkou Steel Co., Ltd. in the city of Yingkou, according to the city's administration of emergency response.

    Four people died despite medical efforts to save them, while the injured are receiving treatment.

    A preliminary investigation showed that the accident was caused by an equipment malfunction, according to the administration.


