Furniture made of airplane fragments donated to Almaty airport

Air Astana airline has made a donation of furniture made of recycled aircraft’s fragments to Almaty International Airport. The furniture, created by Almaty artists, is to be installed in the international departures area of the new airport terminal, Kazinform News Agency cites the airline’s press service.

Photo credit: Air Astana airline’s press service

“Upcycling for the Future” project focusing on creative recycling of the aircraft’s parts was initiated in 2022 and has since been exhibited in various city districts.

The purpose of the project is to advance the principles of sustainable development and to minimize the environmental impact.

The body of the Airbus A321 passenger airliner and the Boeing B767 interior were utilized to make the furniture.