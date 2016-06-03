Further action protocol signed at meeting on Transdniestria in Berlin - OSCE

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - The participants in the "five plus two" meeting on the Transdniestrian issue held in the German capital have adopted a joint protocol on further action to find ways out of the conflict, Special Representative for the Transdniestrian Settlement Process of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Cord Meier-Klodt said on Friday.

"The signing of the joint protocol following joint negotiations has become the evidence of the unity in Berlin today," he said.

The "five plus two" talks involving Moldova, Transdniestria, OSCE, Russia, Ukraine and EU and US observers were not held since 2014. Two years ago Tiraspol withdrew from the dialogue accusing Moldova's authorities, which initiated nearly 200 criminal cases against officials in the unrecognized republic, of exerting pressure on Transdniestria.

Kazinform refers to TASS