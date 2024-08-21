Further deepening of Kazakh-German cooperation discussed

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Kazakhstan Monika Iwersen, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the discussion, the parties addressed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. They also exchanged views on the current international and regional issues.

The parties highlighted dynamic contacts as evidenced by a series of visits at the highest and high level during 2023-2024, as well as the active work of the Kazakh-German working groups and commissions.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko affirmed Astana’s commitment to maintaining close dialogue with Berlin and the intention to further expand and deepen mutually beneficial trade, economic, scientific and educational cooperation with Germany.

Germany is an important trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. In 2023, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Germany reached 3.9 billion US dollars, increased by 41.3% compared to 2022.

Since 2005, the volume of investments from Germany to Kazakhstan’s economy has amounted to 6.6 billion US dollars. At the same time, the inflow of investments from Germany to Kazakhstan nearly tripled from 2020 to 2023.