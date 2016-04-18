Further Tehran-Astana ties to benefit region

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Majlis vice-speaker has described relations between Iran and Kazakhstan as friendly, saying strengthening of ties between the two will benefit both nations and the region.

Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard made the remarks in a meeting held Sunday with Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Iran Bagdad Amreyev.

Aboutorabifard said Iran welcomes cultural, political land economic relations with Kazakhstan.

There are considerable commonalities between the two nations that are good grounds for further bilateral ties, said he.

On regional developments, Aboutorabifard said Muslim nations should be much more united to fight against terrorism and extremism.

For his part, the Kazakh diplomat said his country is willing to widen relations with Iran in the political, nuclear, economic and scientific fields.

Referring to Iran's success in dealing with restrictions and removal of anti-Iran sanctions on January 16, Amreyev said Astana was standing by Iran during the talks before reaching a landmark nuclear agreement on July 14, 2015, IRNA reports.