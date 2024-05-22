Futsal World Cup logo unveiled

The Futsal World Cup will be held in Uzbekistan from September 14 to October 6, UzA reports.

The official logo for this tournament has been unveiled. It is shaped like a Futsal World Cup trophy with a ball and a pepper-shaped image at the top.

This logo will be presented to the public on May 26 at the magnificent historical Registan Square in Samarkand. On this day, the group stage draw for the 24 participating teams will also take place.

The draw will include five-time winner Brazil and reigning world champions Portugal, Spain, Iran, and Argentina in the first pot, while the remaining teams will be placed in other pots depending on their position in the rankings.

The World Cup will be held in Tashkent, Andijan, and Bukhara. Teams from Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, France, Guatemala, Iran, Kazakhstan, Libya, Morocco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain, Tajikistan, Thailand, Ukraine, and Venezuela will compete for the Cup.