Future is now: world’s first elevated bus tested in China

China road tested its futuristic method of public transport, the transit elevated bus (TEB-1), which allows cars to pass underneath due to its straddle design.

The test was conducted Tuesday in Qinhuangdao City, north China's Hebei Province, in order to evaluate the braking system, drag and power consumption.

China's homebuilt bus is 22-meter-long, 7.8-meter-wide and 4.8-meter-high and can carry up to 300 passengers. The interior of the TEB-1 features ample seats and plenty space to stand. The bus follows a rail path.

The novel vehicle was designed to ease traffic congestion. Its passenger compartment spans the width of two traffic lanes and rises far above other vehicles on the road, so that it can easily pass them, avoiding traffic jams.

The bus has already attracted interest from France, India, Brazil and Indonesia, Xinhua agency reported.