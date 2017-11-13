Future of Turkic Council discussed in Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Center for Strategic Studies (CSS) under the President of Azerbaijan hosted an international conference The impact of geopolitical changes on the future of the Turkic Council, TWESCO press service reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Ramil Hasanov, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Issues of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Arastu Gabibbeyli, Director of the Center for Strategic Studies Farkhad Mammedov, Head of the Center for Strategic Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Ciydem Tenker Goksal, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kazbek Issaev and Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies of Kyrgyz Republic Nuradil Baydauletov.

At the session dedicated to the opportunities of the Turkic Council, which was moderated by the Deputy Director of the CSS of Azerbaijan Gulshan Pashaeva, expert of the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) Timur Kozyrev read a congratulatory letter of the Academy's President Darkhan Kydyrali.

It should be noted that the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) was established in the city of Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, in October 2009. Today Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey are members of the Council.