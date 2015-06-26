Futuristic art to be presented at Astana Art Fest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana Art Fest will be held in Astana on July 4-6. Nurly Zhol Boulevard will become a venue for futuristic art, design, architecture and technologies.

The organizers inform that the festival will reflect the idea of the Astana EXPO-2017 in a vivid way. The guests of the festival will be able to perceive the idea of renewable energy sources by visiting the thematic zones such as "Fire energy", "Water energy", "Air energy". Interactive art, innovative installations, theatrical performances, art master classes will allow to tell about the potential of the energy of the future in an interesting interactive form. Works of the artists from France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, USA, Russia and Kazakhstan will be presented at the festival.

Prominent architects, artists and people working in an art sphere will be taking part in the event.