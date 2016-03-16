G. Abdykalikova and Ban Ki-moon discussed issues of gender equality

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova took part in the 60th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women in New York, the press service of the Akorda informs.

In her speech G. Abdykalikova noted the issues of gender equality and improvement of the status of women were closely connected to the key issues of the global agenda for the UN such as strengthening of peace and security, sustainable development, eradication of poverty and protection of human rights.

The State Secretary stressed that Kazakhstan formed its own model of gender policy based on the international experience with the consideration of the national specifics and aimed at gender equality, expansion of opportunities and protection of the rights of women and girls.

The working dinner on the theme "Gender and family and demographic policy of Kazakhstan: growth, reforms and development" was held within the framework of the session. Delegations from Belgium, RSA, Czech Republic, Angola, Latvia, Zimbabwe, India, Korea, Japan, Paraguay, Argentina, Turkmenistan and other states took part in the event.

During the event Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova met with Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Executive Director of UN Women. The sides discussed the issues of fulfillment of international obligations by Kazakhstan in the sphere of protection of the rights and expansion of opportunities for women and girls.

G. Abdykalikova also with the Executive Secretary of the Inter-American Commission of Women Carmen Moreno. The sides discussed the issues of ensuring complete and equal access, participation and representation of women in civil, political, economic, social and cultural spheres.

At the meeting with Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme Helen Clark G. Abdykalikova noted that Kazakhstan and the UNDP signed a new partnership program for 2016-2020 and thanked the organization for supporting Kazakhstan in its efforts for reaching the set goals. The Secretary of State familiarized H. Ckark with the potential of the new economic program "Nurly Zhol" in terms of reduction of unemployment and poverty and in terms of attraction of women to implementation of infrastructural projects.

In conclusion of her visit to the USA she met with Secretary General of the UN Ban Ki-moon. The sides discussed relevant issues of sustainable development, achievement of gender equality as expansion of the rights and opportunities of children and women, social and humanitarian advancement.