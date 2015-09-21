G. Abdykalikova: Budget funds allocated for state programs must be under strict control

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova held a sitting of the Commission for Combatting Crimes and Corruption in the Akorda.

At the sitting, the Secretary of State stressed that the tasks set by President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev in the National Plan "100 specific steps" and aimed at joining the top 30 most developed countries of the world require strict control over the use of the budget funds allocated for implementation of the state programs.

"Mayors of Astana and Almaty and governors of the regions and members of regional commissions for combatting crime and corruption are participating in our sitting. I think this open format of the sitting will be very productive," G. Abdykalikova noted.

She also drew attention to the necessity of development of additional legal mechanisms for ensuring transparency of the decision-making process in the sphere of land relations and for extension of the sphere of rendering services to people in the electronic format.

Upon completion of the sitting, a series of instructions and recommendations were given to responsible state bodies.