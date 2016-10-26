EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:42, 26 October 2016 | GMT +6

    G. Abdykalikova praises activity of Akmola regional People’s Assembly

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova participated today in an extended meeting of the regional Council of Kazakhstan People's Assembly dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the country's independence.

    Governor of the region Sergey Kulagin, Deputy Chairman-Chief of the Kazakhstan People’s Assembly Secretariat Eraly Tugzhanov, members of the People’s Assembly and regional Assembly, representatives of the ethno-cultural associations and local community attended the event, the press service of Akorda informs.

    Taking the floor, the Secretary of State said that Kazakhstan led by President Nursultan Nazarbayev had made a phenomenal breakthrough in building a democratic state within 25 years of its independence. “Our state sets an ambitious goal of entering the group of 30 most developed countries. We have created all required conditions for strengthening and developing Kazakhstani identity and unity based on nationality principle,” she noted.

    G.Abdykalikova praised the activity of the regional People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan which unites more 100 leaders of public opinion. Over 40 ethnic and cultural associations contribute to implementation of Mangilik El patriotic idea. 

    Tags:
    Akmola region People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!