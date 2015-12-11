G. Abdykalikova visited National Medical Holding

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova visited the National Medical Holding in Astana.

The National Medical Holding, which was established on the instruction of the President of Kazakhstan in 2008, is a part of Nazarbayev University and has five innovation medical centers.

The Secretary of State familiarized with the work of the National Research Center for Maternal and Child Health.

Within the visit G. Abdykalikova held a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan, Nazarbayev University and personnel of the centers that are parts of the Medical Holding.

During the meeting the Secretary of State noted that improvement of health of the nation was one of the key factors in development of the human capital assets. The Head of State stressed in the Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy that the health of the nation was a foundation of the successful future.

G. Abdykalikova emphasized that the National Medical Holding had the best specialists in almost all spheres of medicine. She also stressed that the best world practices are introduced and used by the holding and spread all over the country.

She also noted that the President set a task on Kazakhstan's joining the top 30 world economies. Among the priorities is increasing of the life expectancy over 80 years.