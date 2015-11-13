G-Global Secretariat offers to hold three intl forums during EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Secretariat of G-Global offers to hold three international forums during the EXPO-2017. Head of this organization Serik Nugerbekov said it at the international conference on "Green Bridge - Partnership Platform for Best Practice and Innovations" in Astana today.

"We are initiating to hold three international forums during the EXPO-2017 with the following agendas: reduction of CO2 emissions, energy efficiency rising and access to energy for all," Nugerbek said.

These forums are proposed to organize under the auspices of the UN and the World Bank. According to Nugerbek, the employees of the G-Global International Secretariat, Green Economy Coalition and G-Global are discussing this issue with Mr. Yumkella now. "G-Global platforms provides a good opportunity to hold a big conference to summarize the results of implementation of ‘sustainable energy for all' initiative", Nugerbek said. "10 countries and 10 large companies could be awarded for their excellent results in this area at this platform," he added.