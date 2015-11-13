G-Global Secretariat proposes to hold annual contest on promotion of green initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Secretariat of the G-Global proposes to hold the annual contest on promotion of the green initiatives, head of the Secretariat Serik Nugerbekov told at the international conference "Green bridge - platform of partnership for advanced practices and innovations" in Astana.

"The International Secretariat of the G-Global proposes to hold the annual contest on promotion of the green initiatives, projects, institutional, informational and educational projects within the partnership program "Green Bridge", EXPO-2017 and the UN initiative "Sustainable energy for all," S. Nugerbekov said.

He also informed that the International Secretariat of the G-Global jointly with its partners held the republican online contest EXPO-2017 within the preparation for the EXPO-2017.