G. Golovkin: Alvarez seems to be stronger, Cotto is more experienced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, IBO, IBF and WBC (Interim) world champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin shared his opinion regarding the outcome of the Alvarez-Cotto fight in the interview to Fightnews.com, Sports.kz reports.

"I think Canelo seems to be a favorite, he is younger and stronger, and has more chances in the first half of the fight. But Cotto can win the fight because of his experience," GGG said.

Answering the question about fighting at the other weight class for a bout with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Carl Froch or Floyd Mayweather, Gennady Golovkin said that he was determined to collect all the titled in the middleweight first.