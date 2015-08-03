G. Golovkin congratulated R. Rousy on her victory against B. Correia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Another UFC 190 event was organized in Brazil this past weekend. The main event in the program was the fight between undefeated Ronda Rousy and undefeated Brazilian fighter Bethe Correia, Sports.kz informs.

WBA and WBC world champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin congratulated American MMA fighter, judoka, actress, the first and reigning UFC champion, former Strikeforce champion Ronda Rousy on her another KO victory via his Twitter account.

"Big congratulations to Ronda Rousy on another Big KO last night and another Big Drama Show in Brazil," G. Golovkin wrote in his Twitter account.