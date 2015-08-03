EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:26, 03 August 2015 | GMT +6

    G. Golovkin congratulated R. Rousy on her victory against B. Correia

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Another UFC 190 event was organized in Brazil this past weekend. The main event in the program was the fight between undefeated Ronda Rousy and undefeated Brazilian fighter Bethe Correia, Sports.kz informs.

    WBA and WBC world champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin congratulated American MMA fighter, judoka, actress, the first and reigning UFC champion, former Strikeforce champion Ronda Rousy on her another KO victory via his Twitter account.

    "Big congratulations to Ronda Rousy on another Big KO last night and another Big Drama Show in Brazil," G. Golovkin wrote in his Twitter account.

    Tags:
    Sport World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!