G. Golovkin: ESPY nomination - great honor for me

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA/IBO world champion Gennady Golovkin thinks it a great honor for him to be nominated for the ESPY "Best fighter" 2014 awards, Sports.kz informs.

"It is a great honor for me to be nominated for the ESPY "Best fighter" award. I am very thankful to my fans around the globe for the support," FightHype.com cites G. Golovkin.

"Golovkin is the most spectacular boxer in the world. This nomination demonstrated the level of attention drawn to him and his bouts at the elite level," his promoter Tom Loeffler noted.