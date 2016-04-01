G. Golovkin expressed his gratitude for opportunity to represent EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBF, IBO and WBC (Interim) middleweight world champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin thanked for the opportunity to represent the EXPO-2017 at the international level.

"Thank you to everyone who came out to support me today, very excited," G. Golovkin wrote on Twitter.

As earlier reported, the Kazakhstani boxer has become an official Ambassador of the international exhibition EXPO-2017, which is scheduled to be held in Astana. The status of the Ambassador was given to Gennady Golovkin at the ceremony in Washington.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Gennady Golovkin on becoming the Ambassador of the EXPO-2017 and wished him reaching new heights and setting new records.