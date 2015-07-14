G. Golovkin fights F. Mayweather Jr.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin fights Floyd Mayweather Jr. while visiting the ESPN office.

WBA, IBO and WBC world champion Gennady Golovkin visited the SportsNation studio of ESPN channel.

During the visit, G. Golovkin had a sparring with a cardboard replica of Floyd Mayweather. The picture was posted on Facebook by trainer of Golovkin Abel Sanchez.

Earlier, Golovkin repeatedly told that he would like to fight F. Mayweather Jr. It was informed that GGG even started training to fit another weight category.

However, A. Sanchez recently informed that G. Golovkin stopped training until his opponent is named, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.