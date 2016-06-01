EN
    14:37, 01 June 2016 | GMT +6

    G. Golovkin: Fury would have problems fighting Povetkin

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin thinks that WBA, WBO, IBO super heavyweight champion British Tyson Fury could have problems fighting Russian Alexander Povetkin, Sports.kz informs.

    "Tyson Fury is the champion, he's the big champion, he beat Wladimir Klitschko. However, I think that he would have problems fighting that Russian guy, Alexander Povetkin," he said in his interview to BoxingNews.

     

     

